Immigration Project opens Normal welcoming center

The organization provides legal services to people in 86 counties in central and southern Illinois. Over the summer the group worked with United Way of McLean County and B/N Welcoming to provide meals to immigrants during the COVID pandemic.

“The journey to residency and citizenship is about so much more than just paperwork, though that paperwork is absolutely vital,” said manager Hannah Mesouani in a statement Thursday. “It’s also about forging connections within the community and navigating the labyrinth of social services and agencies to actually get to the help that is on offer. It’s a whole marathon before you can even begin the process and we’re here to help alleviate some of those challenges.”