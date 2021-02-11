Immigration Project opens Normal welcoming center

NORMAL — A nonprofit organization has opened a office in Normal to provide community and social resources for immigrants and families.
The Immigration Project opened at 211 Landmark Drive, Suite B3A, in Normal in hopes of fostering community alliances and supporting local immigrants and the English Language Learning population.
The organization provides legal services to people in 86 counties in central and southern Illinois. Over the summer the group worked with United Way of McLean County and B/N Welcoming to provide meals to immigrants during the COVID pandemic.
“The journey to residency and citizenship is about so much more than just paperwork, though that paperwork is absolutely vital,” said manager Hannah Mesouani in a statement Thursday. “It’s also about forging connections within the community and navigating the labyrinth of social services and agencies to actually get to the help that is on offer. It’s a whole marathon before you can even begin the process and we’re here to help alleviate some of those challenges.”
The Illinois Department of Human Services awarded The Immigration Project a grant to open the center, which will provide services Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mesouani said The Immigration Project has seen an increased need for non-legal services for immigrants and the ELL population, and the center will provide a "one-stop-shop" for resources and opportunities.
The Immigration Project seeks build community relations and develop free clinics and educational workshops to serve "as a resource for social services, community building and language assistance for our diverse community," said Mesouani.
