In '30s, Miller Park Zoo animals on hunger strike after zookeeper loses job

According to several members of the community who knew Stearles well, he got his job at the zoo as a “patronage” job, meaning that he was appointed by the political party in control of the local government at the time (which was most likely Republican, since Stearles was a lifelong Republican).

Sometime in the 1930s (although the exact date is not known), the administration of the city changed to Democratic. It is possible this occurred around 1934 because the Republican mayor, Ben Rhodes, was replaced by Democrat L.F. Wellmerling.

Because Stearles had a politically appointed job, he and the head zookeeper Charlie Poll, lost their jobs. Many people in the community were unhappy with this. He was well liked, and many people felt that he and Poll losing their jobs was unfair. It was also said that the animals which Stearles and Poll cared for seemed to think it was unfair as well. As the story goes, the animals became so upset that they stopped eating and the new zookeeper could not get the animals to eat.

The city council met to figure out what to do. The only choice was for them to hire Stearles and Poll back for “what good is a zoo if you do not have any animals?” When Poll and Stearles were hired back, everyone was delighted, and the animals began to eat again.