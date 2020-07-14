In Bloomington, protesters call for U.S. to develop national COVID response plan

An Associated Press analysis of data from state and local health departments nationwide found that more than a quarter of all COVID-related deaths nationwide have been black victims — nearly double the share of the black population in the areas sampled. The data, from early June, included nearly 87,000 deaths in which the dead person’s race was known in 38 states and Washington, D.C.

Unterman and the Stand Up for Social Justice group, which has been conducting monthly rallies since the election of Donald Trump as president, are proposing a national COVID plan that includes a mask mandate based on science; funding and coordinating testing, contact tracing, production and distribution of essential supplies; and facilitating deployment of needed personnel.

Unterman noted that COVID numbers are increasing as people are traveling, in part, because states have different COVID regulations.

"A national plan would mean that, wherever people are, they would be following the same set of rules," Unterman said.

Asked about people who say it's their right to not wear a mask, Unterman said "We have all sorts of rules to protect each other, including speed limit and seat belt laws. It shouldn't be our right to hurt each other."