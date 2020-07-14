In Bloomington, protesters call for U.S. to develop national COVID response plan

BLOOMINGTON — The United States needs a national COVID-19 response plan, including a mask mandate, and not only because the novel virus is disproportionately affecting African-Americans, progressives said Tuesday night.
"We need a national response to this COVID crisis, including a national mask mandate, so we can all be on the same page," Linda Unterman of Bloomington said before Tuesday night's monthly Stand Up for Social Justice vigil. Unterman is co-founder of the social justice coalition.
"We shouldn't be split state by state," she said during the vigil, attended by about 30 people.
The event, on the lawn in front of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., protested systemic racism.
"The same systemic racism that supports police killings of Black and brown people underlies conditions leading to racial disparities in our COVID crisis," Unterman said.
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner called for justice, saying, "We have way too many people, including the president of the United States, who are appealing to the worst of humanity."
Attendees chanted "This is what democracy looks like" and held signs that read, in part, "RIP, Dying in America, We need a COVID-19 National Plan," "Systemic Racism 3X more Black/Brown COVID cases" and listed the names of people, like George Floyd, who have died in police custody.
Several drivers on East Street honked their horns in support.
Nationwide and in McLean County, Black and Hispanic citizens are proportionately more likely to have COVID than white citizens, Unterman said.
In McLean County, 83.7% of the population is white, 8.4% is Black and 5.2% is Hispanic, according to the U.S. Census Bureau estimates. But 66% of the county's COVID cases are white residents, 22% are Black residents and 12% are Hispanic residents, according to county health department data released Tuesday.
Reasons for the disparity include that Black and Hispanic people are more likely to be frontline workers who can't work from home, they are more likely to have inadequate health care and are more likely to live in multi-generational households where social distancing is difficult, Unterman said.
An Associated Press analysis of data from state and local health departments nationwide found that more than a quarter of all COVID-related deaths nationwide have been black victims — nearly double the share of the black population in the areas sampled. The data, from early June, included nearly 87,000 deaths in which the dead person’s race was known in 38 states and Washington, D.C.
Unterman and the Stand Up for Social Justice group, which has been conducting monthly rallies since the election of Donald Trump as president, are proposing a national COVID plan that includes a mask mandate based on science; funding and coordinating testing, contact tracing, production and distribution of essential supplies; and facilitating deployment of needed personnel.
Unterman noted that COVID numbers are increasing as people are traveling, in part, because states have different COVID regulations.
"A national plan would mean that, wherever people are, they would be following the same set of rules," Unterman said.
Asked about people who say it's their right to not wear a mask, Unterman said "We have all sorts of rules to protect each other, including speed limit and seat belt laws. It shouldn't be our right to hurt each other."
Dion McNeal, former McLean County communications specialist, called for everyone to work to dismantle racism. McNeal said last month that his job duties were changed in retaliation for speaking out about racism. County officials have declined to comment on the personnel matter.
"Racism attacks peoples' physical and mental health," he said Tuesday.
Georgene Chissell of Bloomington said she was told years ago that she didn't have enough money to attend nursing school even after she was accepted and got a job. While that devastated her, she eventually got two other degrees and now owns a cleaning business.
"I never gave up," she said.
"Keep believing in yourself no matter what," she added later.
"If you don't stand, you're gonna fall for anything," said Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP. "Do not let anybody kill your spirit."
"Every one of us is important," Unterman said. "Every one of us is needed in this fight."
