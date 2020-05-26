In brief: McLean County history museum wins award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

History museum wins award

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History has received an award of excellence for the Extending Excellence Campaign from the American Association for State and Local History.

The AASLH Leadership in History Awards are the most prestigious recognition for achievement in the preservation and interpretation of state and local history.

Rotary Club donates to food bank

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Rotary Club has donated $800 to the Midwest Food Bank to purchase two hogs to help feed the hungry.

The request from the food bank for donations to help local farmers process excess hogs was a good fit for the club, which annually holds a pork chop lunch as its only fundraiser. This year’s pork chop lunch is postponed.

Insurance donations aid food bank

NORMAL — Midwest Food Bank has received a $10,000 donation from Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance.

The local food bank was nominated for the donation by Mary Kerns of Mountain State Agency Alliance as part of an emergency community support grant to help independent agents give back to their local community during the COVID-19 crisis.

Midwest Food Bank will use the grant to bring additional tractor-trailer loads of food and equipment needed to distribute food into West Virginia communities impacted by COVID-19. The grant will also fund buying bulk food to distribute to 20 nearby organizations that include local church food banks, recovery centers, soup kitchens and homeless care centers.

