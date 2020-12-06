In Clinton, parade goes on despite COVID

CLINTON — The year 2020 has been tough on everybody — some more than others.
For Clinton resident Jeff Bowling, not only did the coronavirus play havoc with his passion of following sports, he lost his father and best friend Stephen in August.
His father and his mother, Yvonne, who died in 2007, were very much on Bowling’s mind Sunday when he was the grand marshal of a peaceful Christmas assembly, a 150-entry holiday parade in downtown Clinton.
“I know that my father, as well as my Mom, are both up in heaven looking down and I sit here knowing how unbelievably proud they are,” he said.
Clinton businessman Lance Schmid organized the event after learning that the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors had voted to cancel this year’s parade due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Jeff does a lot of volunteer work for the community and especially all of the athletic departments,” Schmid said. “He is just a good all-around guy and Jeff will represent our community the way we want our community to be represented.”
“I am deeply grateful and thankful and overwhelmed for this opportunity,” Bowling said.
“I am so thankful that they did this,” said Henry Miller of Clinton. “A lot of events are being canceled and if a parade has to get canceled, that’s a real shame. But for me and my family, this means a lot.”
Numerous holiday gatherings have been canceled in Illinois because of the widening coronavirus pandemic, as state and local officials have recommended not gathering in large groups. Gov. J.B. Pritzker last month put additional restrictions in place and said a second stay-at-home order is possible if numbers don't trend down.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 7,598 newly-confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 76 additional deaths. DeWitt County is at warning status on four of the eight metrics monitored by the state, including new COVID cases.
On Sunday in Clinton, there was no charge to participate in the parade and it looked and felt like any other normal parade. After organizing a few blocks away in a vacant grocery store parking lot, the parade paused in downtown Clinton for a prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner."
“We are blessed to have the freedom that we have to do the things that we do. That includes living life and loving one another — especially those things that we hold most dear like our family and our fellowship.”
The parade included entries from several local businesses and organizations, and dozens of DeWitt County fire trucks and first responders. There were horses and at least two Santa Clauses.
“I didn’t think we were going to have a parade this year and when I heard that there was going to be one, I wasn’t quite so sure it was a good idea,” said Cindy Gentry of Clinton. “But we’re outside, and to be quite honest, I am running into people that I haven’t seen since the pandemic started. So, now, I know this was a good thing.”
Sam Zoline of Bloomington drove over just for a chance to get into the holiday spirit.
“You have to love the small towns,” he said. “Other towns like Bloomington are canceling theirs or if they do something, it’s watered down. There is not one person out here who isn’t enjoying themselves and isn’t that what the holidays are about?”
