In Clinton, parade goes on despite COVID

“I am so thankful that they did this,” said Henry Miller of Clinton. “A lot of events are being canceled and if a parade has to get canceled, that’s a real shame. But for me and my family, this means a lot.”

Numerous holiday gatherings have been canceled in Illinois because of the widening coronavirus pandemic, as state and local officials have recommended not gathering in large groups. Gov. J.B. Pritzker last month put additional restrictions in place and said a second stay-at-home order is possible if numbers don't trend down.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 7,598 newly-confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 76 additional deaths. DeWitt County is at warning status on four of the eight metrics monitored by the state, including new COVID cases.

On Sunday in Clinton, there was no charge to participate in the parade and it looked and felt like any other normal parade. After organizing a few blocks away in a vacant grocery store parking lot, the parade paused in downtown Clinton for a prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner."