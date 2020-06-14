In their words: Where we are, where we are going

The Pantagraph last week spoke with community members about divisions, healing and what comes next. Here are their words.
Linda Foster, Bloomington
President, Bloomington-Normal chapter, NAACP
America, and Bloomington-Normal, are both in a state of substantial dissonance, and rightfully so. Since 1619, African Americans have endured centuries of racism, discrimination and disenfranchisement. Over the past few weeks, our constituency base, allies and associated organizations have courageously pronounced the multitude of issues associated with racial disparities. The NAACP has long labored for equality associated with health care, education, climate justice, legislation and economic reform. After viewing Mr. George Floyd’s horrific death at the hands of Minnesota police officers, America could no longer participate in manufactured denial. The entire world caught a glimpse of the injustices that African Americans have long endured. The African American community was devastated by what occurred. This horrendous act has galvanized our constituency base, as they are even more engaged and inspired to effect real change.
The NAACP has developed a strategic plan to make certain we experience significant and sustained changes. We are addressing racial inequalities from the courtroom to the corporate boardroom to the hospital room. Specifically, we will host monthly town hall meetings to engage in meaningful dialogue, while holding elected officials, CEOs, educators and our law enforcement partners accountable for deliverables.
We challenge residents to perform their own racism self-examination by discussing the dangers associated with unconscious biases and white privilege. We must engage in complex conversations so that the healing process may begin. We invite community members who are aligned with the NAACP’s mission and vision to join us as we continue to eradicate all elements of racism and discrimination.
The NAACP shall remain vigilant, involved and hopeful, as we remain encouraged while contending with two pandemics — the coronavirus (COVID-19) and racism. We are resolute knowing that “an injustice anywhere is an injustice everywhere!”
Robert Garcia, Bloomington
Founder, Progressive Voices of Central Illinois
Change happens after the march. So what does that look like? Here’s a small glimpse of its beginnings.
Within the past two weeks, police departments across America have made all sorts of progressive policy changes including banning the use of choke holds, banning the use of knee to the neck and other tactics that cut off oxygen supply. LA announced moves to reduce their police’s massive $1.8 billion budget. And many police departments now have a new “Duty to Intervene” policy requiring officers to intervene when a colleague is using excessive force. “Bystander” cops will now be held accountable. Some communities have introduced independent prosecutors for police misconduct, and others have passed city council rules to limit what kind of power can be given to rogue police unions that fight against the community to protect bad cops. These are progressive policies we have long demanded and they are finally gaining traction with the American people. These are small changes, but it needs to be the beginning of something greater.
For local changes, please be sure to follow Black Lives Matter Blono on Facebook. Our local BLM chapter will be announcing a progressive policy platform of needed changes on June 19. If you are a progressive who wants to be engaged in this and other movements, please join Progressive Voices of Central IL on Facebook. Finally, join your local DSA chapter so we can help you engage with your local government.
So where do we go from here? It’s time to roll up our sleeves and begin the real work. We must now fight for specific progressive policy changes that will protect the public, but especially those most vulnerable in our community — the poor, people of color, those with mental health issues, etc. Marching alone is not enough. The real work must now begin.
Cinnamon Porter, Bloomington
McLean County law enforcement officials say communication is key in the ongoing debate over how to address demands to overhaul how agencies are funded.
Member, Black Lives Matter Blono Leadership Table
When we say Black Lives Matter, we are saying that black lives are worthy, valued and loved. We are continuing the fight for freedom, liberation and peace that our ancestors started. This fight is not a new one. We will continue until we can live in a world that we can only imagine right now.
I imagine a future where black children are taught about their history and can play at the park or buy Skittles from the store without fear. I imagine a future where I will not have to give my future children “the talk” about how to behave when interacting with the police. I imagine a future where black trans people are not killed simply for existing. I imagine a future where black people will move freely through the world without being stopped and harassed by the police. I imagine a future where black women will not be three times more likely to die while giving birth compared to their white counterparts. I imagine a future where my black skin does not predetermine your perception of me. I imagine a future that is free of anti-blackness and where black people have the power to thrive.
We will not stop until we have attained our freedom, liberation and peace. As the great Assata Shakur stated, “We have nothing to lose but our chains.”
Black lives matter.
Mike Matejka, Normal
Chairman, Not In Our Town
For the last 25 years, all-volunteer Not In Our Town has worked as a bridge builder to “stop hate, address bullying and build a safe and inclusive community.” NIOT has sponsored marches, community forums and worked with other organizations to lobby local government changes. One of the proudest efforts of NIOT is “Not In Our Schools,” a student-led effort in local public high, junior and some grade schools. Students surface their issues and concerns and then collaborate to mutually support each other and bring change. Last year over 4,000 area students were surveyed; NIOT is working with Illinois State University faculty to interpret and present the findings soon.
In the future, NIOT hopes to work with community allies and other organizations to carefully consider local policies, particularly law enforcement practices, and work together to bring changes in training and protocols that respond to community concerns. Earlier this year, NIOT worked with the McLean County Museum of History to sponsor a “community in conversation” series on local controversies, rooted in the museum’s “A Community in Conflict” exhibit.
NIOT is also collaborating to establish “BN Welcoming,” an initiative to support, celebrate and build a welcoming and inclusive community for immigrants. Partners in this include The Immigration Project, YWCA, West Bloomington Revitalization Project and Normal’s Mennonite Church and First Methodist Church.
The McLean County Interfaith Faith Alliance is another NIOT initiative that brings religious leaders together to mutually support each other and reflect our diversity, bringing a voice for harmony and justice through witnessing and living spiritual values.
In cooperation with Breaking Chains & Advancing Increase School of Arts (BCAI), NIOT supports cultural efforts to celebrate diversity and open creative outlets for our young people. Illinois State University students at the Woonsok Kim School of Art Design Streak program aid with poster and other outreach media.
