In Uptown Normal, celebrating the United States as a work in progress
Brayden Jones, 6, makes friends with Weston Steele, 4, as they played together Friday at Uptown Circle in Normal.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

Editor's note: The Pantagraph is talking to people about how they're celebrating the Fourth of July holiday this year. Have an interesting story? Email allison.petty@lee.net.

NORMAL — This weekend, Michelle Steele and her family are celebrating the work in progress that is the United States.

"It's a celebration of America and all our greatness," Steele, 35, of Bloomington, said of the Fourth of July weekend as her daughter Vivian, 8, and son Weston, 4, played in Uptown Circle in Normal on Friday.

"But we still have a lot of work to do," she said as her children played with new friends, Ember Taylor, 4, of Bloomington, and Brayden Jones, 6, of Normal.

"We have a lot to celebrate but we have a lot to work on," Steele said.

"We want to make sure everyone is equal," she said, explaining that she has supported many of the recent racial justice rallies.

Steele usually goes to fireworks on July 3 at Lakeside Country Club in Bloomington, then to Peoria fireworks on July 4. This year, she and her children were playing in Uptown Circle on Friday and, on Saturday, they will be going to her parents' house in the country.

070420-blm-loc-2holiday-uptown

Brayden Jones, 6, sprints around Uptown Circle in Normal as he races with his new friends, Weston Steele, 4, and Weston's sister, Vivian Steele, 8, on Friday.

"I think everybody just needs to stay safe and celebrate in their own way and make the best of the situation this year," Steele said.

Brayden's mother, Erin Jones, 30, of Normal, held her daughter Majesty, 3 months, as Brayden ran around Uptown Circle.

"We're just relaxing," Jones said. "We took a nice walk on the trail to here and now we're sitting down and enjoying the sun."

"We were in for a long time," Jones explained. Majesty was born March 12 "when everything (COVID-related shutdowns) was starting to hit. This is only our third or fourth time outside (since then) so we are enjoying it as much as we can."

Later Friday, Jones and her children planned to visit her sister and her family. On Saturday, they planned to visit her brother, who bought sidewalk chalk for the occasion.

"We're enjoying being out," Jones said.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

