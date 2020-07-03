In Uptown Normal, celebrating the United States as a work in progress

Steele usually goes to fireworks on July 3 at Lakeside Country Club in Bloomington, then to Peoria fireworks on July 4. This year, she and her children were playing in Uptown Circle on Friday and, on Saturday, they will be going to her parents' house in the country.

"I think everybody just needs to stay safe and celebrate in their own way and make the best of the situation this year," Steele said.

Brayden's mother, Erin Jones, 30, of Normal, held her daughter Majesty, 3 months, as Brayden ran around Uptown Circle.

"We're just relaxing," Jones said. "We took a nice walk on the trail to here and now we're sitting down and enjoying the sun."

"We were in for a long time," Jones explained. Majesty was born March 12 "when everything (COVID-related shutdowns) was starting to hit. This is only our third or fourth time outside (since then) so we are enjoying it as much as we can."

Later Friday, Jones and her children planned to visit her sister and her family. On Saturday, they planned to visit her brother, who bought sidewalk chalk for the occasion.