In Uptown Normal, celebrating the United States as a work in progress

Editor's note: The Pantagraph is talking to people about how they're celebrating the Fourth of July holiday this year. Have an interesting story? Email allison.petty@lee.net.
NORMAL — This weekend, Michelle Steele and her family are celebrating the work in progress that is the United States.
"It's a celebration of America and all our greatness," Steele, 35, of Bloomington, said of the Fourth of July weekend as her daughter Vivian, 8, and son Weston, 4, played in Uptown Circle in Normal on Friday.
"But we still have a lot of work to do," she said as her children played with new friends, Ember Taylor, 4, of Bloomington, and Brayden Jones, 6, of Normal.
"We have a lot to celebrate but we have a lot to work on," Steele said.
"We want to make sure everyone is equal," she said, explaining that she has supported many of the recent racial justice rallies.
Steele usually goes to fireworks on July 3 at Lakeside Country Club in Bloomington, then to Peoria fireworks on July 4. This year, she and her children were playing in Uptown Circle on Friday and, on Saturday, they will be going to her parents' house in the country.
"I think everybody just needs to stay safe and celebrate in their own way and make the best of the situation this year," Steele said.
Brayden's mother, Erin Jones, 30, of Normal, held her daughter Majesty, 3 months, as Brayden ran around Uptown Circle.
"We're just relaxing," Jones said. "We took a nice walk on the trail to here and now we're sitting down and enjoying the sun."
"We were in for a long time," Jones explained. Majesty was born March 12 "when everything (COVID-related shutdowns) was starting to hit. This is only our third or fourth time outside (since then) so we are enjoying it as much as we can."
Later Friday, Jones and her children planned to visit her sister and her family. On Saturday, they planned to visit her brother, who bought sidewalk chalk for the occasion.
"We're enjoying being out," Jones said.
LOOK BACK: Fourth of July in Central Illinois
State Rep. Dan Brady during Fourth of July Parade in Downs
Tim Phillips of Lincoln walks with American flag
Annual parades with local school bands
Captain Rat greets fans at Normal's Fairview Park
Fireworks Displays
Youngsters perform during "Celebrate America"
Organizers hope to repeat the event every Fourth of July
The McManus family celebrated the Fourth
Sites for Sounds
Fourth full of fun options
Fourth of July marked by OpSail 2000
Fourth of July to be given gay observance
A park celebration for the Fourth of July
Matt Hedeman showed his colors during Fourth of July Parade
Relaxing picnic fare for the Fourth of July
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.