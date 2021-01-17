Indoor dining returns to McLean County as region enters Tier 1 COVID restrictions

BLOOMINGTON — Limited indoor dining is allowed once again in McLean County. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Sunday that Region 2 of the Restore Illinois mitigation plan has met the metrics to move out of Tier 2 mitigations and into Tier 1 mitigations.
Region 2 includes McLean, Livingston, LaSalle, Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford and 14 other counties.
Under Tier 1, indoor service is limited to 25% capacity of a restaurant or bar that serves food or 25 persons per room; and no tables exceeding four people indoors. Outdoor, delivery and takeout service continues under updated hours.
Meetings, events and gatherings can include up to 25 guests or 25% capacity; and most recreation, fitness centers and outdoor activities can resume.
On Saturday night, the IDPH announced that Region 5 was eligible to move into Tier 1 mitigation measures. Region 5 includes several southern Illinois counties.
Tier 1 requires a region to meet the following metrics: 1) A test positivity rate below 8% for three consecutive days, as measured by the seven-day rolling average; and 2) Greater than or equal to 20% available staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a three-day rolling average; and 3) No sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a seven-day average.
“We have been watching the signs for a month now and our county and our region have made great progress,” McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said on Friday before the announcement. “We have maintaining that 20% capacity in ICU and our hospitalizations have been decreasing as a region. Today, our regional positivity was 8.1% and it was over 12% a while back. We have definitely made progress, but we still have a ways to go. We encourage everyone to continue to work hard, but we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”
