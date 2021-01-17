 Skip to main content
Indoor dining returns to McLean County as region enters Tier 1 COVID restrictions
Indoor dining returns to McLean County as region enters Tier 1 COVID restrictions

111620-blm-loc-7midwestcovid

Adam Kolls and Jason Michalski wait for the lunch while dining under a tent at Rosie's outdoor dining in the 100 block of North Main Street on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2020. Rosie's is one of the few downtown Bloomington restaurants equipped to deal with lower fall temperatures, but winter will be an entirely differently animal.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Limited indoor dining is allowed once again in McLean County. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Sunday that Region 2 of the Restore Illinois mitigation plan has met the metrics to move out of Tier 2 mitigations and into Tier 1 mitigations.

Region 2 includes McLean, Livingston, LaSalle, Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford and 14 other counties.

Under Tier 1, indoor service is limited to 25% capacity of a restaurant or bar that serves food or 25 persons per room; and no tables exceeding four people indoors. Outdoor, delivery and takeout service continues under updated hours.

Meetings, events and gatherings can include up to 25 guests or 25% capacity; and most recreation, fitness centers and outdoor activities can resume.

McLean County begins Phase 1B vaccine rollout; all appointments filled

On Saturday night, the IDPH announced that Region 5 was eligible to move into Tier 1 mitigation measures. Region 5 includes several southern Illinois counties.

Tier 1 requires a region to meet the following metrics: 1) A test positivity rate below 8% for three consecutive days, as measured by the seven-day rolling average; and 2) Greater than or equal to 20% available staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a three-day rolling average; and 3) No sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a seven-day average.

“We have been watching the signs for a month now and our county and our region have made great progress,” McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said on Friday before the announcement. “We have maintaining that 20% capacity in ICU and our hospitalizations have been decreasing as a region. Today, our regional positivity was 8.1% and it was over 12% a while back. We have definitely made progress, but we still have a ways to go. We encourage everyone to continue to work hard, but we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Photos: How Bloomington-Normal persevered through COVID-19

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

