Input on Veterans Parkway, Empire Street intersection sought

BLOOMINGTON — A virtual meeting next week will allow Central Illinois residents to provide input on options for the potential reconfiguration of the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street in Bloomington.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday. Those who cannot attend the meeting can submit their comments and suggestions online beginning next Friday.

The Veterans Parkway (Interstate 55 Business) at Empire Street (Illinois Route 9) Intersection Improvement Feasibility Study has been established to evaluate potential improvements to the intersection, including a redesign of the intersection.

The meeting will include personnel from IDOT and consultant staff. Exhibits will be explained and will be available for review following the meeting. The meeting will also include a question-and-answer session and a survey.