Input on Veterans Parkway, Empire Street intersection sought
Input on Veterans Parkway, Empire Street intersection sought

BLOOMINGTON — A virtual meeting next week will allow Central Illinois residents to provide input on options for the potential reconfiguration of the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street in Bloomington.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday. Those who cannot attend the meeting can submit their comments and suggestions online beginning next Friday.

The Veterans Parkway (Interstate 55 Business) at Empire Street (Illinois Route 9) Intersection Improvement Feasibility Study has been established to evaluate potential improvements to the intersection, including a redesign of the intersection.

The meeting will include personnel from IDOT and consultant staff. Exhibits will be explained and will be available for review following the meeting. The meeting will also include a question-and-answer session and a survey.

In 2019, the intersection topped the list with the most crashes in Bloomington (18), a ranking it has held for the past five consecutive years. Figures for 2020 are not yet available.

The intersection has no pedestrian crosswalks. In November 2018, a pedestrian died while trying to cross the intersection.

The Bloomington Public Works Department is encouraging area residents to participate in the meeting or submit comments after.

To register for the event, visit www.VeteransParkwayOutreach.com and submit a form. Those who register will receive a Zoom link approximately one day before the event.

For those unable to attend the virtual public information meeting, the materials and survey will be available on www.VeteransParkwayOutreach.com beginning Jan. 15. Comments and responses received through Feb. 15 will become part of the project record.

For more information, visit www.VeteransParkwayOutreach.com.

