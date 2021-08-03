Explore features covering trending topics in news, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle.
Interactive: How much do you know about Adlai Stevenson II?
Social services experts say an eight-person encampment on Bloomington's west side is indicative of and a precursor to a flood of homelessness that could sweep across the area after the state's eviction moratorium ends this summer.
The semi overturned on the Timber Creek bridge, near milepost 151, about 3 miles south of Shirley and just north of the Funks Grove exit.
Circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
A power line pole was struck during the crash, causing power lines to fall to the ground. Officers and firefighters blocked off the area.
A Bloomington man is charged with aggravated battery for striking a police officer in the face, police said.
The court's opinion Thursday clears the way for a trial against Normal and three former police detectives accused of maliciously prosecuting Alan Beaman for the 1993 murder of an Illinois State University student.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.
"Until further notice, face coverings are required for students, faculty, staff, and visitors on campus ..."
Amari McNabb was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Bloomington man Juan Nash in April 2019 in Bloomington.
Bloomington Police responded Wednesday afternoon to a local hospital for a report of a man stabbed.