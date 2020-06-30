Investigators seeking to determine cause of small fire at Advocate BroMenn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — A small fire in an air handler in a mechanical room at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center was isolated and extinguished quickly on Tuesday afternoon, limiting damage to the immediate area, officials said.

No injuries were reported and no patients were relocated, said Normal Fire Department Public Information Officer Matt Swaney. A damage estimate was not available Tuesday night.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire, which was reported around 3 p.m. at the hospital, 1304 Franklin Ave., Normal.

"During the incident, only the affected area of the hospital was evacuated," Swaney said in a statement. "The second floor of Building E houses a computer training room, administrative offices and storage rooms. Hospital operations were otherwise not affected and no patients were relocated."