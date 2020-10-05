Investigators still searching for cause of Bloomington fire

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This year’s theme is, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States, according to the National Fire Prevention Association. Almost half (44%) of reported home fires started in the kitchen. Two-thirds (66%) of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.

Illinois fire departments last year responded to 6,437 fires that were either caused by cooking, originated in the kitchen or both, according to the National Fire Incident Reporting System.

“Cooking fires can grow quickly but are also preventable,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez. “Stay in the kitchen, set a reminder or timer, avoid using electronics or getting distracted by your favorite TV show. Set up a 3-foot kid free zone around the stove or oven and keep anything that can catch fire away from stove tops. Following a few of these simple steps will lead to a fire-safe kitchen and home.”

