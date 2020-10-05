 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Investigators still searching for cause of Bloomington fire
0 comments
alert top story

Investigators still searching for cause of Bloomington fire

{{featured_button_text}}
100620-blm-loc-3firefolo

Bloomington firefighters work on a fire at 607 E. Jefferson in Bloomington on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

 Kevin Barlow

BLOOMINGTON — Fire investigators were still searching Monday for the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a house on East Jefferson Street.

“There were no injuries and no cause or damage assessment as of now,” said Fire Department spokesman Eric Davison.

Firefighters were called to 607 E. Jefferson at 2:20 p.m. Sunday after a neighbor reported smoke coming from the two-story house near downtown Bloomington. The house was split into five units, two of which sustained heavy damage while the other three had smoke damage.

100620-blm-loc-4firefolo

Bloomington firefighters work on a fire at 607 E. Jefferson in Bloomington on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

The siding on a neighbor’s house also was damaged. Smoke alarms could be heard going off from the residence.

The Red Cross was brought in to assist the displaced residents.

The fire started on the first day of Fire Prevention Week in Illinois. The State Fire Marshal’s office is encouraging Illinois residents to learn proper cooking techniques, teach kids where to and not to be in the kitchen and ways to prevent kitchen fires.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
100620-blm-loc-1firefolo

Bloomington firefighters work on a fire at 607 E. Jefferson in Bloomington on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

This year’s theme is, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States, according to the National Fire Prevention Association. Almost half (44%) of reported home fires started in the kitchen. Two-thirds (66%) of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.

Illinois fire departments last year responded to 6,437 fires that were either caused by cooking, originated in the kitchen or both, according to the National Fire Incident Reporting System.

100620-blm-loc-2firefolo

Bloomington firefighters work on a fire at 607 E. Jefferson in Bloomington on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

“Cooking fires can grow quickly but are also preventable,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez. “Stay in the kitchen, set a reminder or timer, avoid using electronics or getting distracted by your favorite TV show. Set up a 3-foot kid free zone around the stove or oven and keep anything that can catch fire away from stove tops. Following a few of these simple steps will lead to a fire-safe kitchen and home.”

Photos: Central Illinois fires of note in the last 5 years

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: I&M Canal Towpath

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News