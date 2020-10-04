Iron molder's life reflects early 20th century union labor movement in Bloomington-Normal

One hundred and ten years ago, the social event of the season in McLean County may well have been the annual Iron Molder’s Ball. Hosted by the local Iron Molder’s Union No. 157, the event was attended by over 200 couples who danced to the live music of Ashton’s orchestra. As was customary, the 1910 dance opened with a grand march led by union member William H. Coomer and Clara, his wife of 10 years. In addition to opening the ball, Coomer served on the arrangement and floor committees for the event. He likely wore an official ribbon identifying him as such. Many of the ribbons worn by Coomer for special union events and activities were recently donated to the McLean County Museum of History’s object collections.
An iron molder, Coomer and other members of this union created the molds used to cast the various iron parts needed to make Hayes-Custer Stoves. They worked in the company’s foundry once located at the corner of Linden and Empire streets in Bloomington. Originally known as the Cooperative Stove Company, it was founded in 1887 when a group of iron molders, unhappy with their pay at the Bloomington Stove Works, broke off to begin their own operation. Led by John W. Hayes, the company continued under various names until 1937, when it fell victim to the economic turmoil of the Great Depression.
William worked for this company nearly 40 years, starting in 1893 at the age of 17. By the 1920s, Coomer had risen in both the union and the Hayes-Custer company. In August 1925, he served as the union representative for a company reception celebrating a new stove design by Hayes-Custer with the Union Gas and Electric Company. He would have worn an official union ribbon at this event. It would have been worn again when Coomer served as pallbearer at the funeral of John Hayes, company president, in 1929. Coomer also represented his union at various conventions, including the 1928 and 1931 international Iron Molder’s conventions in Montreal, Canada.
In May 1931, in the face of a looming depression, relations between the Iron Molder’s Union and the Hayes-Custer Stove Company deteriorated. A dispute over wages, created in a part by the company’s need to reduce costs, resulted in a lockout. Coomer, now the union’s corresponding secretary, served as spokesman and chairman of the union lockout committee. Union members picketed the factory, and Chester Sample, the union’s international vice president, came from Cincinnati to help negotiate with company officials. But the issue was not resolved, and the Hayes-Custer’s foundry remained an open shop for at least another year. In fact, labor disputes with the iron molders continued at the factory through the end of 1934.
As union members continued to picket the company over the ensuing months, tensions flared between the pickets and strike breakers — nonunion men hired to replace them — also known as scabs. That June several union men were arrested after allegedly attacking company employees on two separate occasions. The attackers were charged with conspiracy due to reports of them planning the attacks as part of an effort to drive newly hired foundry workers out of town. A jury acquitted them later that year.
More serious were the manslaughter charges brought against employee James Merrill in September following a fatal altercation with picket Leon Swaim. Merrill, a union member displaced during the May union lockout, had rejoined the company under the pressure of his own financial difficulties. This seeming betrayal of union ideals, as well as previous ill feeling between the two men, ultimately motivated Swaim to attack Merrill with a knife. Merrill responded in kind, inflicting a deep wound to Swaim’s stomach that resulted in his death several days later. Arguing self-defense, Merrill was eventually acquitted.
The final outcomes of these labor disputes and resulting altercations had little effect on William Coomer, who died the following June at the age of 57 after several months of illness. His funeral was well-attended and included the union vice president who worked with him during negotiations. Some of the men arrested and tried an assault charges served as his pallbearers. As they entered Evergreen Cemetery, the members of Iron Molder's Union No. 157 marched together at the head of the procession to the gravesite. It was a fitting send-off for a man who had given much to the union’s cause.
Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Chelsea Banks is the registrar at the museum.
