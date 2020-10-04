Iron molder's life reflects early 20th century union labor movement in Bloomington-Normal

One hundred and ten years ago, the social event of the season in McLean County may well have been the annual Iron Molder’s Ball. Hosted by the local Iron Molder’s Union No. 157, the event was attended by over 200 couples who danced to the live music of Ashton’s orchestra. As was customary, the 1910 dance opened with a grand march led by union member William H. Coomer and Clara, his wife of 10 years. In addition to opening the ball, Coomer served on the arrangement and floor committees for the event. He likely wore an official ribbon identifying him as such. Many of the ribbons worn by Coomer for special union events and activities were recently donated to the McLean County Museum of History’s object collections.

An iron molder, Coomer and other members of this union created the molds used to cast the various iron parts needed to make Hayes-Custer Stoves. They worked in the company’s foundry once located at the corner of Linden and Empire streets in Bloomington. Originally known as the Cooperative Stove Company, it was founded in 1887 when a group of iron molders, unhappy with their pay at the Bloomington Stove Works, broke off to begin their own operation. Led by John W. Hayes, the company continued under various names until 1937, when it fell victim to the economic turmoil of the Great Depression.