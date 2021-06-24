 Skip to main content
ISU grad to represent Bloomington-Normal in Miss Illinois USA pageant

BLOOMINGTON – One woman will represent the Twin Cities this weekend at the Miss Illinois USA pageant in Normal.

Ann Marie Kamps, 23, will don a Bloomington-Normal sash for the Miss Illinois competition at Braden Auditorium.

Ann Marie Kamps

Kamps

Kamps, an Illinois State University graduate, will be among the 71 women competing at 2 p.m. Sunday for Miss Illinois.

Contestants will be narrowed to 20 Sunday afternoon for a re-competition at 8 p.m. to crown a winner.

Thirty-five teens will compete for Miss Illinois Teen beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday. They will be narrowed to a top 16 with a final show at 8 p.m. Saturday.

This is the sixth year the Miss Illinois USA pageant show is held in Normal.

Karen Elliott, contestant coordinator for Vanbros and Associates – who organizes the event – said they have enjoyed having the events in Normal.

“We love the small, intimate feel of the area,” Elliott said. “We love all the amenities around the area for parents because they are not allowed over at the theater with the girls until show time, so it gives them a nice area to explore and it brings attention to Illinois State University for girls who are that age looking for a college.”

Saturday and Sunday's events are open to the public with tickets available at the Braden Auditorium box office or through Ticketmaster. The 2 p.m. pageants are $55 and the 8 p.m. pageants are $65.

