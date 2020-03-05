FUNKS GROVE — Mike Funk is hoping for at least one more good freeze.

That’s what it will take to keep the sap flowing at Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup so they can hit the “sweet spot” of 100,000 gallons of sap, said Funk, who operates the business.

It takes 40 to 50 gallons of sap to make a gallon of syrup. The original spelling of “sirup” designates a product made from boiling down sap without adding sugar.

Early this week, workers were nearly halfway to their goal and the sap was flowing freely when the retail store at 5257 Old Route 66, Shirley, opened Monday.

“We have a long day ahead of us,” Funk said, checking the temperature of boiled sap flowing in the “sugarhouse.”

Syrup isn’t the only thing available at the store, which also offers maple cream, maple candy, pancake mix and Route 66 memorabilia. Maple ice cream, made by Mike and Debby Funk's niece, Lisa Kirby, is new this year.

She has made it for family and friends, but went through the process of getting a license so the ice cream could be sold to the public. It has only three ingredients: cream, a little bit of salt and Funks Grove “sirup.”

The ice cream was a hit with the family of Nathan and Abigail Glawe who drove from their home in Secor to buy six gallons of syrup.

“We usually come on opening day,” said Nathan Glawe.

“We can’t wait any longer,” added Abigail Glawe.

In addition to pancakes and waffles, the family uses the syrup in hot cocoa, oatmeal, a berry crunch dessert and “just about anything we would use sugar in,” she said.

The children enjoyed ice cream samples. Makayla, 11, proclaimed “it’s the best.”

The ice cream is sold in 6-ounce containers. Kirby expects it to be popular with summer travelers.

The process all starts with the trees, which have one or two tap holes, depending on their size. Mike Funk said the operation has about 4,400 tap holes this year, with most feeding sap into collection tanks via tubing. They also hang 500 to 800 buckets on trees, with sap is collected by hand and emptied into tanks hauled on utility tractors.

It can be muddy, strenuous work, with a gallon of sap weighing close to 10 pounds, but the guys working in the grove didn’t seem to mind.

“It’s good exercise,” said Jason Rehtmeyer of Normal, who grew up in the Funks Grove area. “I love doing this every year. You know it’s spring when the sap is running.”

Ideal conditions are daytime temperatures in the 40s and nighttime temperatures in the 20s. Friday night’s forecast calls for a low in the 20s.

Funk said a good sap run is complicated. Swings in temperature “cause cells in the trees to expand and contract,” creating a “capillary action” that draws up the sap, he explained. Think of it like a straw or a sponge.

However, if daytime temperatures stay too warm for too long (in the upper 50s or 60s), the tap holes start to close, said Funk.

“We may have a short season,” he said, but he wasn’t too worried, thanks to a strong flow of sap earlier in the week.

When he is not making maple syrup, Funk grows corn and soybeans, which had their own weather issues last year.

“Corn harvest and drying went way into December,” Funk said, which put a crunch into preparation for sap season. “Usually we have a break.”

Last year’s “sugaring season” ran into what usually would be planting season, “but it was too wet to plant anyway,” Funk said.

He is hoping for a better spring planting season this year but, for now, his focus is on making syrup.

“Every season comes down to two weeks to hit that sweet spot,” he said.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

