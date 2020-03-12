Citing coronavirus, jail visits cancelled at McLean County Detention Facility

BLOOMINGTON — Effective at 5 p.m. Thursday, in-house visitation with inmates at the McLean County Detention Facility will be cancelled.

Sheriff Jon Sandage said the move is to protect inmates, staff and the public from the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the changes are made "out of an abundance of caution."

All visitation will be conducted from remote locations. Instructions can be obtained by contacting ICSolutions at 888-506-8407 or customer@ICSolutions.com for prepaid support, or 888-646-9437 or customer@ICSolutions.com for video visitation support.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

To create an account or log in, visit www.icsolutions.com.

Inmates being brought to the jail will be subject to more intense medical screening questions. All in-house jail programs conducted by outside volunteers have been suspended.

All changes are in place until at least April 10.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0