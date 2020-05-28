Jenn Trevarthan, Ruby Ribbon: 5 questions with a Central Illinois business

My calendar was filled with events from March through next fall and they were all canceled. I am independent so I do not earn a paycheck if I can’t do business. I am doing business online, no in-person appointments. I have a private Facebook group with my customers and I have a sizing questionnaire that I use to help fit women virtually and send them sizing and style recommendations. I also use Zoom, Facebook, and FaceTime to conduct business. I do home drop-offs and leave samples for women to try on at their leisure and I pick up when they are done. All try-on samples are laundered after every try-on.

What have been the biggest challenges your business has faced during this time?

My biggest challenge has been getting the word out about my business and gaining new customers and keeping in touch with my current customers.

What do you like most about the community in which your business is located?

I love this community! It’s supportive and a great place to raise our family.

Why is shopping local so important?