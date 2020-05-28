Jenn Trevarthan, Ruby Ribbon: 5 questions with a Central Illinois business

About this story: We're profiling different businesses in our community and what they offer. To submit information for your business, visit this link.
Address: My home boutique typically, but now operating virtually.
Phone number: 309-830-6876
Website: ByeByeUnderwire.com
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Saturday
Who answered these questions? Jenn Trevarthan, stylist/business owner
Tell us about your business.
I am an independent stylist with Ruby Ribbon, a shapewear company. I run my business with no employees. (My family does pitch in.) I travel and do local events, in person personal fitting appointments, and popup shops at local businesses in the area.
How are you operating during the pandemic? What safety precautions are you taking?
My calendar was filled with events from March through next fall and they were all canceled. I am independent so I do not earn a paycheck if I can’t do business. I am doing business online, no in-person appointments. I have a private Facebook group with my customers and I have a sizing questionnaire that I use to help fit women virtually and send them sizing and style recommendations. I also use Zoom, Facebook, and FaceTime to conduct business. I do home drop-offs and leave samples for women to try on at their leisure and I pick up when they are done. All try-on samples are laundered after every try-on.
What have been the biggest challenges your business has faced during this time?
My biggest challenge has been getting the word out about my business and gaining new customers and keeping in touch with my current customers.
What do you like most about the community in which your business is located?
I love this community! It’s supportive and a great place to raise our family.
Why is shopping local so important?
I could go on and on, but shopping local is extremely important to keep our community strong and thriving. It is important to show support for our own community and business owners. This is someone’s dream ... and that dream is helping them support themselves and their families. Local business is what makes this community so diverse and so special.
