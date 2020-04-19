Jennifer Poncin, teacher: Family adjusts to internet demands, changed schedules

“The change in routine has been really, really difficult,” Poncin says. “I’m used to having a lot of things on my calendar,” from working multiple jobs to taking children to music lessons and doctor appointments."

But, she adds, “One huge positive is … our family is kind of close again."

Poncin also worked at Normal Theater, a job she lost when the theater shut down because of the pandemic.

“I’m very fortunate because Unit 5 is taking care of me because I’m a long-term substitute teacher,” she says. “If I was just doing a day here and a day there … I wouldn’t have a job right now.”

The uncertainty of the situation — and how long it will last — is among the challenges the Poncin family faces with the rest of us.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen with this pandemic. You have to plan for it but you don’t know what you’re planning for,” Poncin says. “My hope is after this whole pandemic is over, we learn something from it.”