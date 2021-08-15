 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Judge: 'Serious' violations to transgender inmates' rights in Illinois

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EAST ST. LOUIS — A federal judge has noted "serious ongoing" violations to the rights of transgender prison inmates in Illinois which must be "immediately addressed."

Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel in southern Illinois said in a memorandum and order earlier this month that the Illinois Department of Corrections has made some changes ordered in 2019 following a class-action lawsuit. But correctional officers and other staff have not had any training in new procedures regarding transgender inmates.

Son hopes civil rights trial provides justice for father's death

"There are still serious violations of Plaintiffs' constitutional rights happening every day," Rosenstengel said. That includes delays in treating inmates and a failure to monitor the health of inmates receiving hormone therapy and properly adjusting the dosage.

Rosenstengel also noted a lack of appropriate medical are and more suicide attempts, more threats of suicide and ongoing harassment.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed House Bill 12, which expands access to family and medical leave for educational support staff in school districts, public universities and community colleges.

"Our clients have endured years of suffering, waiting for IDOC to simply provide basic health care," said inmates' attorney attorney John Knight, LGBTQ & HIV Project Director at the ACLU of Illinois.

An IDOC spokeswoman said the agency has "implemented a number of initiatives to improve the quality of transgender care" and "is committed to ensuring world class care for transgender individuals in custody."

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Artists, merchants showcase wares at small business market in Normal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News