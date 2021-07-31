June was another record-breaking month for the Rockford region's housing market

ROCKFORD — The housing market in the Rockford region continues to reach new heights as home prices have now made year-over-year gains for 25 consecutive months.

The three-month-rolling average price for homes sold in June was $176,345, up 20% from June 2020 when homes sold for $146,901, according to Rockford Area Association of Realtors. This $29,444 increase is the largest monthly year-over-year increase in the history of the Rockford housing market.

More people are listing their homes for sale this year with new listings up 7.7% in June compared to a year ago. That resulted in sales increasing by 8.7%. In June, 507 homes were sold compared to 467 in June 2020.

"Demand is high, interest rates are at never-before-seen levels, properties available for sale are high, all of which leads to the housing market being in a very unique position right now," said Conor Brown, CEO of Rockford Area Realtors, in a news release.

Even with more homes on the market, the average sale price in the first half of the year has increased by $20,632 compared to 2020, and Brown doesn't think that number will decrease anytime soon.

"Waiting for home prices to fall may not be the best strategy," he said. "And if you are considering selling your home, now is the time to call your Realtor."

Homes also continue to sell at a record pace. In May, homes sold in an average 18 days. June eclipsed that with homes selling in 17 days on average, which is five times faster than June 2020.

To add to a historic June, for the first time homes sold faster in Rockford's market than the state, which saw homes sell in an average 26 days.

Despite a recording-breaking month, Brown thinks the area housing market will change during the second half of the year. He expects price growth to slow and mortgage rates to increase but still remain low.

"We remain optimistic about what's on the horizon for the second half of 2021," he said. "With inventory increasing, we see it somewhat easier for buyers to navigate the market in the coming months."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0