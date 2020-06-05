Kidder Music closing Bloomington store
Location: 802 S. Eldorado Rd, Bloomington, IL 61704

Hours: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

BLOOMINGTON — Kidder Music is closing its Bloomington store at 802 S. El Dorado Road.

"... after 17 years, Kidder Music will not be renewing our lease in Bloomington. Economic conditions are too uncertain at this time, and we will close our doors in Bloomington June 30, 2020," read a post on the store's Facebook page.

Kidder will keep its Peoria store and has posted sale notices for the local store.

The Bloomington store has band and orchestra instruments, guitars and drums, lessons and sheet music.

