Kids Who Serve 4-H Club makes, donates masks to help Bloomington-Normal

She passed on what she learned. With donated supplies from a few volunteers, the kids got to work.

“We’re just excited to be part of the solution in the midst of everything and having our children actually contribute to our community, to those that are in need,” Holton Halbert said. “I’m just thrilled.”

The kids “divided and conquered,” depending on how much they thought they could handle, said Linda White, director of the club, which is based at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church.

“So this is an idea that was generated by the kids and they just wanted to give back and let the community know that they’re there, they’re present and they are doing something,” she said.

White said the project gave the kids the opportunity to step up, become leaders and see the impact of hard work.

“We are going to encourage them to continue to do that because they can stay focused and follow directions, look at the end product, (and answer) what are we doing and why are we doing it? And this is something that they’re really proud of,” White said.