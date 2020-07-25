Kindred: In a COVID world, returning to roots offers a lesson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four months into a pandemic that is determined to drag on, you find relief anywhere you can. Or, sometimes, it finds you.

So it was this week on a trip 20 miles south of Bloomington on Interstate 55. Following nine holes of missed putts and penalty strokes with my brother at North Greens Golf Course, a welcome respite in its own right, the car seemed to steer itself through the familiar streets of my hometown.

Atlanta is a dot on the map of 1,649 people. That’s what the sign reads as you enter town: 1,649. It was 1,800 in my youth, but that was a long time ago.

The beauty of this day was it didn’t seem so long. Driving from one place to the next wiped out four-plus decades since an 18-year-old moved to the “big city” — Bloomington-Normal to attend Illinois State.

You don’t put many miles on the car touring Atlanta. It was a marvelous journey just the same.

It provided an escape from protocols, positivity rates, warnings (heeded and unheeded) and spikes. There was just me, my car and my memories. No mask required.

You should try it.

Who knew revisiting roots would be so comforting, therapeutic, liberating?