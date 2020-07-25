Kindred: In a COVID world, returning to roots offers a lesson

Four months into a pandemic that is determined to drag on, you find relief anywhere you can. Or, sometimes, it finds you.
So it was this week on a trip 20 miles south of Bloomington on Interstate 55. Following nine holes of missed putts and penalty strokes with my brother at North Greens Golf Course, a welcome respite in its own right, the car seemed to steer itself through the familiar streets of my hometown.
Atlanta is a dot on the map of 1,649 people. That’s what the sign reads as you enter town: 1,649. It was 1,800 in my youth, but that was a long time ago.
The beauty of this day was it didn’t seem so long. Driving from one place to the next wiped out four-plus decades since an 18-year-old moved to the “big city” — Bloomington-Normal to attend Illinois State.
You don’t put many miles on the car touring Atlanta. It was a marvelous journey just the same.
It provided an escape from protocols, positivity rates, warnings (heeded and unheeded) and spikes. There was just me, my car and my memories. No mask required.
You should try it.
Who knew revisiting roots would be so comforting, therapeutic, liberating?
There was a soothing aspect to stopping in front of the place you checked out your first book. The Atlanta Public Library seemed to have zillions of them to young eyes. Seeing written words on a page was new, intriguing. It turned out to be a blueprint for the future.
Just across the railroad tracks — we have one set in Atlanta — came the parking lot of the Red Wing Bowl. It was the Atlanta Bowl in my time there, but that’s OK.
It was the site of my first gutterball, first strike and so many things in between. Saturday mornings meant youth leagues, leading later to out-of-town trips to state tournaments. It was a big deal to bowl with and against your friends, ultimately getting your own fitted bowling ball with your name above the finger holes.
Thinking about it brought a smile that COVID-19 couldn’t touch.
Nor was the virus a match for the school gymnasium, where as eighth-graders we had a 17-2 basketball season. Atlanta Grade School back then, it is Olympia South Elementary now.
With Olympia High School opening in the fall of 1972, those triumphant eighth-graders would be freshmen in a much larger school. This eighth-grader can recall walking down the hall to the gym repeatedly and thinking, “It won’t be the same after this. It won’t be this simple, this comfortable.”
In many ways it was better: more friends, more class offerings, a school newspaper. But the eighth-grader was right: life was never quite as simple, easy.
That’s what made this 2020 trip through town so special. For a few minutes, it was simple again, the way you remembered it.
You were transported to Fall Festivals at the city park, where you “helped” your dad at the American Legion/VFW pop stand or rode the Tilt-A-Whirl. You were taken back to the day you hit the only home run of your life at the ball diamond.
That’s what we called it: the ball diamond.
Simple?
You bet.
There is a sign now proclaiming it as the Atlanta Sports Complex. It was the ball diamond the day a weak-hitting first baseman went deep in a Corn Valley League game against Mackinaw.
The ball cleared a fence in left field that has long since been replaced. The trot around the bases seemed to last forever. It was fun to relive it in the mind’s eye.
The opposing pitcher didn’t throw down his glove and drive off into retirement before the next hitter. But he should have.
To his credit, his belt-high fastball helped create a memory that endures. It just needed a little nudging to resurface. What better time than during a pandemic?
Yes, things are different now. You understand that. The theater where you had your first kiss is gone. It came on a Friday night, a few hours before Saturday bowling league. Like the first book, it was new, intriguing.
It happened where most of my firsts did, in a town that now has a smiley face water tower and a Paul Bunyan statue. It also has my heart and a treasure chest of my best memories.
A drive around town unlocked it.
You should try it.
Randy Kindred is the former sports editor of The Pantagraph.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.