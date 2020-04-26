Kiwanis Club moves annual flower sale to online orders
Kiwanis Club member Mike Laffey, left, prepares a flower order for Anne Matter, right, under the tent at the Kiwanis Mother's Day Flower Sale, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at The Shoppes at College Hills. This year's sale has been moved to an online order system running through May 31. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The Kiwanis Club's annual Mother's Day flower sale has been moved to an online order system, with plants available from Wendell Niepagen Greenhouse.

Orders will be taken through May 31 at https://iikiwanis.formstack.com/forms/2020flowersale?fbclid=IwAR3k1njgmuxR2-Hgigo4knupPABLlQRK4Q-DxO_7CmYN2xrH_ggXZygss3I.

The annual sale, usually held outside at the Shoppes at College Hills, is a major fundraiser for the group and helps send children to Camp Limberlost and other programs.

After the gift card has been purchased online, shoppers can call ahead to Niepagen's to place their order, which can be delivered via drive-through, pick-up or delivery. There is a $20 minimum.

Each summer since 1931, Bloomington Kiwanis has sent approximately a hundred 8- to 10-year-olds to Camp Limberlost at Timber Pointe Outdoor Center at Lake Bloomington. Camp Limberlost, and other programs benefiting local kids, is supported by fundraisers throughout the year including Pancake Days, Mother’s Day Flower Sale, and individual and business/corporate donations.

