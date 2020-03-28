LaSalle County records 1st coronavirus death
This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 — also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

OTTAWA — LaSalle County has recorded its first coronavirus death, a man in his 80s who previously had tested positive for the virus.

The LaSalle County Health Department reported death Saturday morning.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of one of our LaSalle County residents to this illness. Our hearts go out to the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved one and we send our sincerest condolences,” LaSalle County Health Department Administrator Julie Kerestes said in a statement.

Statewide, 34 people have died of coronavirus, with 3,026 testing positive, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In Central Illinois, IDPH reported positive cases in McLean County, with 10 confirmed cases and one death; Peoria, six cases; Tazewell, two cases; Woodford, three cases; Marshall, one case; Livingston, two cases; Champaign, 10 cases; Christian, one case; Sangamon, seven cases and one death.

