LaSalle County reports fifth case; first two patients have recovered
This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 — also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

OTTAWA — A fifth case or coronavirus has been reported in LaSalle County, where the health department on Monday also said the county's first two patients have recovered.

The newest case is a man in his 60s who was hospitalized and is now isolated at home.

The county’s first two cases were a teenage girl and a man in his 40s. Both have recovered and released from isolation, the health department said, and all close contacts of the two have been released from quarantine.

