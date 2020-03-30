LaSalle County reports fifth case; first two patients have recovered

OTTAWA — A fifth case or coronavirus has been reported in LaSalle County, where the health department on Monday also said the county's first two patients have recovered.
The newest case is a man in his 60s who was hospitalized and is now isolated at home.
The county’s first two cases were a teenage girl and a man in his 40s. Both have recovered and released from isolation, the health department said, and all close contacts of the two have been released from quarantine.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.