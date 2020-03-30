LaSalle County reports fifth case; first two patients have recovered

OTTAWA — A fifth case or coronavirus has been reported in LaSalle County, where the health department on Monday also said the county's first two patients have recovered.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The newest case is a man in his 60s who was hospitalized and is now isolated at home.

The county’s first two cases were a teenage girl and a man in his 40s. Both have recovered and released from isolation, the health department said, and all close contacts of the two have been released from quarantine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0