LaSalle, Peoria counties warned by state because of increase in COVID cases

Since July 5, the number of COVID cases in LaSalle County has increased by 42.4%, that county's health department said. Emergency department visits for COVID-like illness have more than doubled during the past few weeks.

LaSalle County is experiencing community spread of the virus, meaning that some people testing positive are not able to pinpoint when or where they became infected, the health department said.

"This is happening all over the county, not one particular area or town," the health department said. "In addition, there have been small clusters of cases among families and household contacts."

Another concerning trend is the high percentage of county cases among people 29 and younger.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is not over and it continues to be a serious public health threat," said health department Administrator Julie Kerestes. "Young people can easily become infected with COVID-19, not experience symptoms and then pass the virus to others more at risk. Those who choose not to wear a mask or disregard the importance of social distancing are putting their parents, grandparents, co-workers and community at risk."