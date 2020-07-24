You are the owner of this article.
LaSalle, Peoria counties warned by state because of increase in COVID cases
OTTAWA — LaSalle County was among four Illinois counties given a warning on Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health because of increased COVID-19 cases.

Other counties were Peoria, Adams and Randolph.

LaSalle County entered "orange status" because COVID-risk metrics have increased. The move by IDPH is intended to be used by local leaders, businesses, the health department and the public to help them to make informed decisions and promote healthy behaviors.

All four counties have experienced COVID outbreaks associated with risky behavior, state health officials said. 

In LaSalle County, there have been large family and social gatherings, increases in cases among people younger than 29, younger people visiting bars and attending large social events, and inconsistencies in masking requirements, according to the state health department. 

In Peoria County, there have been increases in cases among people younger than 29, large gatherings including Fourth of July parties, and people traveling to Florida, Iowa, Texas and Wisconsin, IDPH said.

LaSalle County Health Department announced 13 new COVID cases on Friday, meaning 389 LaSalle County residents have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March. Two people previously reported as LaSalle County cases were determined to live in other counties. Of the 389 people, 228 have recovered.

Since July 5, the number of COVID cases in LaSalle County has increased by 42.4%, that county's health department said. Emergency department visits for COVID-like illness have more than doubled during the past few weeks.

LaSalle County is experiencing community spread of the virus, meaning that some people testing positive are not able to pinpoint when or where they became infected, the health department said.

"This is happening all over the county, not one particular area or town," the health department said. "In addition, there have been small clusters of cases among families and household contacts."

Another concerning trend is the high percentage of county cases among people 29 and younger.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is not over and it continues to be a serious public health threat," said health department Administrator Julie Kerestes. "Young people can easily become infected with COVID-19, not experience symptoms and then pass the virus to others more at risk. Those who choose not to wear a mask or disregard the importance of social distancing are putting their parents, grandparents, co-workers and community at risk."

She encouraged everyone to wash their hands, stay at least six feet away from people outside their household and wear a mask in public.

PHOTOS: Central Illinois face mask selfies

