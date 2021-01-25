 Skip to main content
LCRTA donates to help Livingston County youth
PONTIAC — The Livingston County Retired Teachers Association donated funds to three organizations that in some way serve the youth of Livingston County. The donations were made with scholarship funds that it was not able to award to teachers due to the pandemic.  

The three organizations each receiving $1,000 are: the Regional Office of Education No. 17 for the professional development of teachers and administrators, especially staff providing hybrid or virtual programs; the Livingston County Health Department to address mental health needs of youth and families; and the Boys and Girls Club of Livingston County to provide programming, staff assistance, after school support or other support for families.

District 140 Kindergarten registration set

EUREKA — The Congerville-Eureka-Goodfield School District 140 has set Kindergarten pre-registration for 2:30 to 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at Davenport Elementary School, Eureka, and Goodfield Elementary School. Congerville Elementary students should register at Goodfield.

A child needs to be five-years-old on or before Sept. 1, 2021 to be eligible to begin school in the fall.

Parents should bring a certified copy of their child’s birth certificate, two proofs of residency (if new to the district) and emergency phone numbers. No fees will be collected at pre-registration.

