Leaders of McLean County prayer vigil call on people to volunteer, seek understanding

BLOOMINGTON — The central message of a post-election prayer vigil Wednesday night was the work of building peace and unity begins with each of us and should begin today.
Sixteen people from different faith communities spread that message through words, prayers and song in an online vigil sponsored by Wesley United Methodist Church of Bloomington and the McLean County Interfaith Alliance.
The Rev. Sara Isbell of Wesley United Methodist Church, one of the event’s organizers, concluded the presentation with a list of suggestions on how to start:
Get to know you neighbors.
Volunteer.
Give blood.
Seek out opportunities for greater understanding and bridge-building.
The messages were recorded before Election Day and the video was shown via YouTube on the church’s website with those watching able to make comments through the live chat function.
“This is what community looks like,” commented Mother Mollie Ward, co-chair of the Interfaith Alliance and director of spiritual care for Carle BroMenn Medical Center and Carle Eureka Hospital who was recently appointed to the Bloomington City Council.
Speakers included representatives of Protestant and Catholic churches as well as the Muslim, Jewish, Hindu, Baha’i, Buddhist and other faith communities.
“We all have this in common,” said Isbell. “We believe in peace and unity.”
Ward read a prayer asking for government officials to be “granted wisdom and grace in the exercise of their duties” and to those who make our laws, “give courage, wisdom and foresight to provide for the needs of all our people and to fulfill our obligations in the community of nations” and “teach our people to rely on your strength and accept their responsibility to their fellow citizens that they may elect trustworthy leaders.”
Rabbi Rebecca Dubowe of Moses Montefiore Temple in Bloomington, among the founders of the Interfaith Alliance, noted, “Our world is often frightening and broken.” She prayed, “You are the giver of peace. Give us a desire for peace greater than a desire for power.”
Imam Saad Palwala of the Islamic Center of McLean County said, “Living in this time and age, my brothers and sisters, it requires a lot of patience. Staying optimistic, having hope in the mercy of Allah, never becoming despondent in the mercy of Allah, let us ll try to make a change starting from ourselves.”
The same theme was echoed in a hymn played and sung by Jana Schopp and Lisa Wielander of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Merna and St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Bloomington with the refrain, “Let there be peace on Earth and let it begin with me.”
Those who missed the vigil and would like to view the video can find the link at Wesley-umc.com/2020/10/prayer-vigil/.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
