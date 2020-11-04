Leaders of McLean County prayer vigil call on people to volunteer, seek understanding

“This is what community looks like,” commented Mother Mollie Ward, co-chair of the Interfaith Alliance and director of spiritual care for Carle BroMenn Medical Center and Carle Eureka Hospital who was recently appointed to the Bloomington City Council.

Speakers included representatives of Protestant and Catholic churches as well as the Muslim, Jewish, Hindu, Baha’i, Buddhist and other faith communities.

“We all have this in common,” said Isbell. “We believe in peace and unity.”

Ward read a prayer asking for government officials to be “granted wisdom and grace in the exercise of their duties” and to those who make our laws, “give courage, wisdom and foresight to provide for the needs of all our people and to fulfill our obligations in the community of nations” and “teach our people to rely on your strength and accept their responsibility to their fellow citizens that they may elect trustworthy leaders.”