LeRoy City Council rejects mask ordinance
LEROY — The LeRoy City Council will not require masks in the city limits, after voting down a suggested ordinance Monday night.

Mayor Steve Dean announced two weeks ago that he was proposing the ordinance, but council members overwhelmingly rejected the measure during a vote Monday.

On social media prior to the meeting, Dean suggested the council table the matter for at least a month, to give state officials time to clarify the guidelines. Instead, several council members said they heard from local residents who were against the mask ordinance.

“If the state dictates it, let the state dictate it, but I don’t want to ever come back to where LeRoy is saying we are going to do this mask ordinance, after all of the calls and emails I received,” said Alderman Greg Steffen. “I think I received 27 and only two were in favor of it and everyone else was against it, and adamantly against it, as am I.”

Alderman Kyle Merkle said he went door-to-door and found nearly an equal amount in favor of it, as against it.

The proposed ordinance would require people to wear face coverings while working or shopping at retail businesses, picking up food from a drive-thru or curbside, using public transportation, and interacting with people at a business or place of worship that's open to the general public.

Masks would not be required for children younger than two years old, and for people who have diagnosed medical problems that might become worse if they wear face coverings.

Violators would have been subject to a $25 fine for a first offense, $50 for a second offense, and $100 for a third offense.

