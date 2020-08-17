LeRoy City Council rejects mask ordinance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEROY — The LeRoy City Council will not require masks in the city limits, after voting down a suggested ordinance Monday night.

Mayor Steve Dean announced two weeks ago that he was proposing the ordinance, but council members overwhelmingly rejected the measure during a vote Monday.

On social media prior to the meeting, Dean suggested the council table the matter for at least a month, to give state officials time to clarify the guidelines. Instead, several council members said they heard from local residents who were against the mask ordinance.

“If the state dictates it, let the state dictate it, but I don’t want to ever come back to where LeRoy is saying we are going to do this mask ordinance, after all of the calls and emails I received,” said Alderman Greg Steffen. “I think I received 27 and only two were in favor of it and everyone else was against it, and adamantly against it, as am I.”

Alderman Kyle Merkle said he went door-to-door and found nearly an equal amount in favor of it, as against it.