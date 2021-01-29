 Skip to main content
LIFE Center training equips vaccine clinics to serve people with disabilities
COVID | THE LOCAL IMPACT

LIFE Center training equips vaccine clinics to serve people with disabilities

BLOOMINGTON — Rickielee Benecke knew that LIFE Center for Independent Living had a role to play in vaccine accessibility. 

At first, she imagined this accessibility in the form of the center serving as an additional site for vaccines. 

It quickly became clear that option wasn’t viable: There weren’t enough staffers or volunteers for the center to continue serving people with disabilities on top of shouldering the responsibility of running vaccination clinics. 

Instead, a third of LIFE CIL's team dedicated themselves to expanding accessibility to the vaccine for people with disabilities, creating a training session for the McLean County Health Department that teaches disability etiquette to those giving out the vaccine — something missing in distribution materials handed down by the state and federal governments. 

012921-blm-loc-2accessibility

The functional needs clinic at Grossinger Motors Arena, shown here on Thursday, is an extension of the regular McLean County Health Department vaccination clinic that was built for people who may have accessibility issues.

"It’s not just a McLean County issue: It’s all over the U.S. as they’re doing this,” said Benecke, who is executive director of the LIFE CIL. “The guidance that’s handed down — it’s basically, ‘Here’s how you distribute the vaccines’ and … how to record it and all of that, but there’s really no true guidance on what happens when 20 to 25% of the population that comes in has a disability.” 

MCHD hasn't had a chance to implement the newly developed training yet; Emergency Services Coordinator David Hopper said the tool will be used as more vaccination sites open up, a change that will coincide with increased shipments of the vaccine.

Hopper added that the partnership with LIFE CIL isn't new, dating back "10 to 15 years" via joint membership on the county's Access and Functional Need panel. 

"We're responsible for all residents of the county, so we have to have accommodations in place so that whoever walks through the door, we're able to make sure they're going to get the same services available to anyone else," Hopper said. 

The PowerPoint presentation of more than four dozen slides is a way to do that. Three of nine LIFE CIL members worked on the project for two weeks. 

012921-blm-loc-1accessibility

Daneia Riddle, right, waits as Marilyn Nelson, a member of the McLean County Medical Reserve, gives Riddle's mother-in-law, Judy Riddle, a COVID-19 vaccination as Daneia's brother-in-law, Chris Riddle, waits for his shot in the functional needs clinic Thursday at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington. The space was built by McLean County Emergency Management as an extension of the regular vaccination clinic to make it easier for people with disabilities to receive their shots.

The material includes a reminder that people who are unable to fully sign their name can use "X" as a legal signature; and an urging for vaccine distributors to consider accessibility, privacy, communication and disability etiquette. One of several slides about people who are deaf or hard of hearing tells workers to look at the person they’re talking to, even if a sign language interpreter is helping with the conversation.

“One of the things that’s most important, I feel, is the disability etiquette portion of it,” Benecke said. “A lot of people really don’t know because they have just never been exposed to or worked alongside anybody who has a disability.”

012921-blm-loc-3accessibility

Marilyn Nelson of the McLean County Medical Reserve, center, gives Chris Riddle his COVID-19 vaccination as his mother, Judy Riddle, watches in the functional needs clinic Thursday at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington. The space was built by McLean County Emergency to make it easier for people with disabilities to receive their shots.

That etiquette includes a broad scope of behaviors, ranging from how a person thinks about someone with disabilities (“Do not assume a person needs help — ask first and wait for a response”) to the actions they take (“Do not push a person’s wheelchair, walker or mobility device without consent”). 

“Instead of wondering, ‘OK, I don’t know what to do in this situation — what do I do? Who do I call?’ at least now people who work in these (vaccine clinics) have some sort of guidance and maybe — hopefully — it helps put at ease some fears or replaces stereotypes,” Benecke said. 

