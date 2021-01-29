LIFE Center training equips vaccine clinics to serve people with disabilities

MCHD hasn't had a chance to implement the newly developed training yet; Emergency Services Coordinator David Hopper said the tool will be used as more vaccination sites open up, a change that will coincide with increased shipments of the vaccine.

Hopper added that the partnership with LIFE CIL isn't new, dating back "10 to 15 years" via joint membership on the county's Access and Functional Need panel.

"We're responsible for all residents of the county, so we have to have accommodations in place so that whoever walks through the door, we're able to make sure they're going to get the same services available to anyone else," Hopper said.

The PowerPoint presentation of more than four dozen slides is a way to do that. Three of nine LIFE CIL members worked on the project for two weeks.

The material includes a reminder that people who are unable to fully sign their name can use "X" as a legal signature; and an urging for vaccine distributors to consider accessibility, privacy, communication and disability etiquette. One of several slides about people who are deaf or hard of hearing tells workers to look at the person they’re talking to, even if a sign language interpreter is helping with the conversation.