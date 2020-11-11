 Skip to main content
Lincoln circuit markers restored by Illinois Daughters of the American Revolution

Lincoln circuit marker

Illinois DAR State Board with the McLean-Logan Lincoln Circuit Marker

Pictured L-R: Librarian Barbara Easter, Registrar Debra Sandercock, Treasurer Cheryl Chamblin, Organizing Secretary Gail Enault, Historian Marria Blinn, Regent Sharla Luken, Vice-Regent Catherine Carlton, Chaplain Patricia Hopkins-Price, Recording Secretary Sharon Bittner, Corresponding Secretary Kenda Bond

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — Two Pantagraph-area Lincoln Eighth Judicial trail markers were recently restored by Illinois State Organization National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. The area markers are on the Woodford-McLean and McLean-Logan county lines.

The marker inscription says “Abraham Lincoln traveled this way as he rode the Circuit of the Eighth Judicial District 1847-1859.” The markers were installed between 1921 and 1923 on county lines and at courthouses by the Illinois DAR and its Lincoln Circuit Marking Association. Fifteen of the original 19 markers still exist today.

Lincoln traveled the circuit twice a year in the spring and fall during his time as a circuit lawyer. 

One focus of the NSDAR is historic preservation according to State Regent Sharla Luken. The restorations were done by Mike Major, a sculptor and restorationist from Urbana, Ohio, who has done other restoration work for the state DAR.

Lincoln in Central Illinois

