Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

Good evening everyone! We're back with another great episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists. In this week's episode, reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry discuss Rivian Automotive delivery delays, legislative redistricting, and how to plan the perfect summer road trip.

Music by Podington Bear.

Stories mentioned in this week's 'Long Story Short':

Democratic redistricting map passes legislature, heads to Prtizker’s desk.

Republican lawmakers call on Pritzker to veto legislative map.

Mattoon City Council approves Dunkin’, career training center project requests.

Bloomington-Normal community leaders react to federal hate crime bill.

Demand for mental health help surged during COVID. Here’s how McLean County responded.

Blood donations needed in Central Illinois after pandemic slowdown.

Charleston Middle School students clean up rural Ashmore cemetery.

Illinois House allows college athletes to sign endorsements.

Root seeks 'smooth transition' after court declares him winner of '18 race for Macon Co. sheriff.

Former Ridgeview teacher sentenced to eight years in prison in sexual assault case.

Ready for an Illinois road trip? Here’s where to go

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

