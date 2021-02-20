 Skip to main content
Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast
About 17 cars on a northbound freight train derailed on the Union Pacific main line south of uptown Normal Saturday. Amtrak traffic was shut down in both directions due to the incident.

Reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists. Featured this week is a discussion featuring all the hard work first responders put in over the past week during the latest winter storm.

Music by Podington Bear.

Stories Mentioned in this week's long story short:

Mattoon high schools return to the classroom, new tutoring options available for Mattoon k-12 students.

A train derailed in uptown Normal, and repair work sparked a fire at Sugar Creek apartments.

Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan announces resignation.

Central Illinois schools consider touchless water fountains to increase sanitation as students return to in-person classes.

Community remembers former Bloomington Mayor Judy Markowitz' legacy.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveils budget.

Sever winter weather delays COVID-vaccination clinic.

Illinois State University postpones football season opener.

University of Illinois launches new INFLUENCE program for student athletes.

International trip to Dublin, Ireland for Illini football canceled, to be played in Champaign.

Eastern Illinois University basketball finishes season with weekend road trip to Murray State.

Charleston fire department details challenges first responders faced during COVID-19 pandemic.

Subzero temperatures posed challenges for Decatur firefighters.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

