Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

Reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry hit all highlights in local government, education, public safety, and more from Lee Enterprises Central Illinois journalists. This week's episode features a profile on Aria Brown, a 15-year-old Decatur high school student, who is a talented musician and singer recording powerful covers of popular musicians.
Music by Podington Bear.
Stories mentioned in this week's episode of Long Story Short:
Mattoon Mayoral Candidate Alex Walker says he will not drop out of race despite not meeting eligibility requirement.
Mattoon City Council to consider rezoning shuttered LSC Communications Printing plant.
Bloomington District 87 to increase in-person learning days for students enrolled in hybrid education plan.
Decatur Superintendent Paul Fregeau identifies increasing staff diversity a Decatur School Board goal as part of its five-year strategic plan.
Illinois State University football kicks off season with afternoon match against South Dakota in Normal.
University of Illinois basketball's Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu named finalists for two separate Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame awards.
Hammet Brown is facing life in prison on six counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Police are investigating the death of Keantre Milan, 27, of Decatur, who was found dead inside a car having been shot multiple times.
Connect Transit moves to purchase former Pantagraph building and property for the future site of its downtown Bloomington transportation center.
Aria Brown, a 15-year-old high school freshman from Decatur, is using her voice and musical talents to raise awareness for Black History month.
