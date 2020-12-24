 Skip to main content
LISTEN NOW: COVID-19 relief package, Illinois football featured in this week's Long Story Short
LISTEN NOW: COVID-19 relief package, Illinois football featured in this week's Long Story Short

New Illinois football coach Bret Bielema, left, and Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman pose for a photo. Bielema was hired on Saturday and replaced Lovie Smith.

Happy holidays everyone! In this special, early episode reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss the new federal COVID-19 relief package, University of Illinois football, and Lee Enterprises top stories of the year. 

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Long Story Short — Dec. 24, 2020

