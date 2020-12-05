Listen now: COVID vaccine; structure fires discussed during this week's Long Story Short

This week on Long Story Short, reporters Analisa Trofimuk, Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer go over new information related to the COVID-19 vaccine and structure fires that happened throughout Central Illinois.
Subscribe to Long Story Short on iTunes or Spotify.
Music by Podington Bear.
When I moved to Bloomington from North Carolina in January, I had no idea where this new journey would take me. This year, I witnessed busines…
Sports reporter Jim Benson picks some memorable writes from this year. From covering the Illinois State basketball team to the global pandemic…
As a copy editor, I have not written the stories I have chosen for my Fave 5 list. But in one form or another, I have been in on the editing a…
Here are five stories that feature COVID's impact on Central Illinois schools, businesses and families.
From protests to the coronavirus pandemic to a couple's fight to keep their pet, here are five of reporter Analisa Trofimuk's favorite stories…
The first day of 2020 should have given me a clue as to what the year was going to be like. On that day, I started at 6 a.m., writing a story …
In a year like none other, I had the opportunity to write some of the most memorable stories of my career.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.