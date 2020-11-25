 Skip to main content
Listen now: Local elections and Thanksgiving traditions featured in this week's Long Story Short
0 comments

Charleston community Thanksgiving dinner

Roberta Tucker, dietary manager at the Villas of Hollybrook, shows turkeys stored in the assisted living facility's kitchen, ready for the upcoming Charleston community Thanksgiving dinner. The Home Church and the facility are teaming up for the dinner again this year, but it's by delivery only because of the coronavirus pandemic.

 DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

BLOOMINGTON — This week on Long Story Short, reporters Sierra Henry and Analisa Trofimuk talk about Thanksgiving traditions and Central Illinois news updates. 

Music by Podington Bear. 

Stories mentioned in Nov. 25 Long Story Short

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

Long Story Short - November 25, 2020

