 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Listen now: New Illinois laws, nature spots and new year resolutions featured in Long Story Short
0 comments

Listen now: New Illinois laws, nature spots and new year resolutions featured in Long Story Short

{{featured_button_text}}
Emiquon snow geese

Hundreds of snow geese take flight at the The Nature Conservancy's Emiquon Preserve across the Illinois River from Havana on Dec. 10, 2020. By late winter, hundreds of thousands of snow geese can be seen at Emiquon.

 Lenore Sobota

BLOOMINGTON — Happy new year! We hope everyone has enjoyed the first day of 2021 so far. In this special early episode, reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry discuss new laws going into effect in Illinois starting Jan. 1., 2021, waterfowl at the Nature Conservancy's Emiquine Preserve, and new year resolutions.

Music by Podington Bear.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Long Story Short — Jan. 1, 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News