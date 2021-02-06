 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Listen Now: New Illinois Youth Justice Center planned, Rivian takes R1S out for test drive
1 comment

Listen Now: New Illinois Youth Justice Center planned, Rivian takes R1S out for test drive

{{featured_button_text}}
020721-blm-loc-1rivian

Rivian engineers took a production model of their new SUV on a test drive at Main and Washington streets in downtown Bloomington on Friday. The company nears final modifications of its new cars as it begins assembly on its Normal production line.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

Reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss several pieces of community news, including a new Illinois Youth Center and Rivian test-driving its first R1S SUV through downtown Bloomington.

Music by Podington Bear.

Stories mentioned in this week's episode of Long Story Short

Stories Mentioned in this week's episode of Long Story Short — Feb. 6, 2021

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Long Story Short — Feb. 6, 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News