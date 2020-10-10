LISTEN NOW: Pet adoptions, Davis-Londrigan debate, The Pantagraph March featured in this week's Long Story Short

Pet adoptions are at an all-time high according to officials of Central Illinois adoption shelters. U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and Democratic challenger Betsy Dirksen-Londrigan debated this week over health care, police reform and the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A former carrier of The Pantagraph wrote a concert march for the newspaper. Hear about these stories and more in this week's episode of Long Story Short.

