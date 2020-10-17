LISTEN NOW: The state's largest pumpkin, November election featured in this week's Long Story Short

In this week's episode of Long Story Short, reporters Analisa Trofimuk and Sierra Henry talk about the state's largest pumpkin touring Central Illinois, the second debate between U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis and Betsy Dirksen Londrigan and more.
Stories mentioned in Oct. 17 Long Story Short podcast
Healthcare, the economy and the pandemic are among key issues in the 18th Congressional District race between Republican incumbent Darin LaHood and his Democratic challenger George Petrilli.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and Democratic challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan in a debate Tuesday struck a more civil tone than at a face-off last week, but still covered plenty of ground in what's a closely watch rematch in a pivotal Congressional seat.
One of the major questions Illinois voters will answer on Nov. 3 will be on the ballot statewide – whether to amend the state’s constitution t…
"I did test positive for COVID," Julie Moore Wolfe said, adding she got the positive test result Wednesday afternoon.
The Coles County Board heard demands for dismissal of a charge against a man accused of beating another man he reportedly found fondling himself in front of children.
Decatur school board members sought a larger share of votes on the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education. "We welcome continuing this conversation, if it provides a pathway to a resolution that includes a 50% weighted vote," the school board president wrote.
The school district on Wednesday did not respond to an interview request from the Herald & Review to respond to comments by teachers about the pacing of lessons, grading procedures and oversight by administration.
NORMAL — Three parents of Cedar Ridge Elementary students spoke to the McLean County Unit 5 school board last Wednesday night, addressing rece…
Before the first syringes and swabs were opened Wednesday morning, there was a long line of people ready to take advantage of a chance to address two current health concerns.
Watch now: 6 months later, Central Illinois sports-related businesses still grappling with COVID-19 restrictions
When COVID-19 hit in mid-March and Chad Hobbs had to close down both of his businesses, it couldn't have come at a worse time.
For the third straight schedule release, the Illinois football team is scheduled to open the season under the lights.
Mattoon fire crews received three calls for service within minutes early Wednesday evening, including a brush fire and a structure fire.
State health officials are reporting 4,015 new cases of COVID-19, which they described as the highest one-day total for new cases since the pandemic began.
The crew of the YouTube online series “Haunt ME” found the century-old rural Coles County building interesting for its haunted reputation and its history as well.
See the 1,673-pound pumpkin grown by Henry Bartimus of DeWitt. The pumpkin is officially this year’s largest in the state.
