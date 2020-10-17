 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LISTEN NOW: The state's largest pumpkin, November election featured in this week's Long Story Short
0 comments

LISTEN NOW: The state's largest pumpkin, November election featured in this week's Long Story Short

{{featured_button_text}}
DOMINANT

Henry Bartimus of DeWitt stands next to his 1,673-pound pumpkin, the largest grown in the state in 2020. He brought it to Gail's Pumpkin Patch in rural Beason on Sunday.

In this week's episode of Long Story Short, reporters Analisa Trofimuk and Sierra Henry talk about the state's largest pumpkin touring Central Illinois, the second debate between U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis and Betsy Dirksen Londrigan and more. 

Subscribe to Long Story Short for free at Apple Podcasts/iTunes and Spotify.

Share this podcast on social media, leave a review and give us a rating.

Find Analisa Trofimuk on Twitter as @AnalisaTro and Sierra Henry as @pg_sierrahenry.

Analisa Trofimuk tries to carve a pumpkin

Analisa Trofimuk tries to carve a pumpkin.

Music by Podington Bear.

Stories mentioned in Oct. 17 Long Story Short podcast

Stories mentioned in Oct. 17 Long Story Short podcast

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Heyworth High School makes a Presidential prediction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News