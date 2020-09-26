 Skip to main content
LISTEN NOW: This week's Long Story Short episode covers early voting; Richard Nixon half-eaten sandwich
LISTEN NOW: This week's Long Story Short episode covers early voting; Richard Nixon half-eaten sandwich

Long Story Short
Steve Jenne holds what a jar containing a sandwich eaten by Vice President Richard Nixon during a visit to Sullivan in 1960. Jenne's relic was featured on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson."

Long Story Short offers the latest in Central Illinois news. 

This week, reporters Analisa Trofimuk and Sierra Henry talk about early voting, which began statewide Thursday. The reporters also delve into important education, sports and public safety news.

Listeners will learn how Lee Enterprises' reporting on a Sullivan native, who kept Richard Nixon's half-eaten sandwich, drew attention from Stephen Colbert and was featured on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Music by Ketsa.

Stories mentioned in the podcast this week:

Watch now: Over 500 cast early ballots Thursday in McLean County
Watch now: Unit 5 releases plan to return to in-person learning
Watch now: Downtown Bloomington demonstration includes candlelighting for Breonna Taylor
IHSA expands golf, cross country postseasons to include sectionals
Watch now: Entering his fourth season, how the Illinois men's basketball team turned around under Brad Underwood
Watch now: Richard Nixon ate a sandwich in Central Illinois 60 years ago. Here's the story of the man who kept it.

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

