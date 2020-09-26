LISTEN NOW: This week's Long Story Short episode covers early voting; Richard Nixon half-eaten sandwich

Long Story Short offers the latest in Central Illinois news.
This week, reporters Analisa Trofimuk and Sierra Henry talk about early voting, which began statewide Thursday. The reporters also delve into important education, sports and public safety news.
Listeners will learn how Lee Enterprises' reporting on a Sullivan native, who kept Richard Nixon's half-eaten sandwich, drew attention from Stephen Colbert and was featured on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
A guy in Illinois apparently still has a half-eaten sandwich left by Richard Nixon 60 years ago. Nixon had his faults, but I do like the idea of a president who is capable of half-eating anything.— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 25, 2020
Music by Ketsa.
Stories mentioned in the podcast this week:
Watch now: Entering his fourth season, how the Illinois men's basketball team turned around under Brad Underwood
Watch now: Richard Nixon ate a sandwich in Central Illinois 60 years ago. Here's the story of the man who kept it.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
