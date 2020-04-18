You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
LISTEN: Podagraph April 18, 2020
0 comments

LISTEN: Podagraph April 18, 2020

News

BLOOMINGTON — The news about the coronavirus pandemic is changing daily, and we’ll help guide you through it.

As the COVID-19 situation evolves, we want to make sure you are staying up to date with the latest news. During these difficult times, you may feel you're inundated with information. Navigating the news may seem like a daunting task.

Keeping up with the all coronavirus related updates, this podcast will give you the latest news and what to expect at The Pantagraph in one place.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Bloomington Farmers' Market opens for business
Local News

Bloomington Farmers' Market opens for business

The Downtown Bloomington Farmers’ Market has a new look. The outdoor season of the Downtown Bloomington Farmers’ Market kicked off Saturday morning with a new look, abiding by the shelter-in-place order put into place a month ago.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News