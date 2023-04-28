Welcome back to another episode of Long Story Short as D. Jack Alkire, Tim Cain and Kelsey Watznauer take you through the top stories of the week in Central Illinois from Lee Enterprises journalists.
This week, the team discusses:
- Warrensburg-Latham High School students learning how to share the road,
- A Danvers man indicted for murder in McLean County,
- Lake Land College and EIU partnering to help students return to college to finish their degrees,
- Bloomington's first step toward a Connect Transit hub downtown,
- An Iowa native turned German professor takes his students and a lesson on climate change on the road.
Music by Diamond Tunes.