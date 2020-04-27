You are the owner of this article.
LISTEN: The Pantagraph daily coronavirus update for Monday
042720-blm-loc-2virusconvoy

Volunteers from five different Assembly of God churches in the Twin Cities helped distribute food on Sunday at the Assembly of God church in Normal to local residents impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

 Kevin Barlow

BLOOMINGTON — The news about the coronavirus pandemic is changing daily, and we’ll help guide you through it.

As the COVID-19 situation evolves, we want to make sure you are staying up to date with the latest news. During these difficult times, you may feel you're inundated with information. Navigating the news may seem like a daunting task. Keeping up with the all coronavirus related updates, this podcast will give you the latest news and what to expect at The Pantagraph in one place.

Music by Kai Engle.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

