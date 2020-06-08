You are the owner of this article.
LISTEN: The Pantagraph Daily Coronavirus Update for Monday
LISTEN: The Pantagraph Daily Coronavirus Update for Monday

Stylist Shannon Masters cuts the hair of Laura Dudgeon, at The Parlor, 1234 E. Empire St. in Bloomington on Friday, June 5, 2020. Masters is focused on providing a safe experience for customers through a variety of health-related issues to deal with the coronavirus.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The news about the coronavirus pandemic is changing daily, and we’ll help guide you through it.

As the COVID-19 situation evolves, we want to make sure you are staying up to date with the latest news. During these difficult times, you may feel you're inundated with information. Navigating the news may seem like a daunting task. Keeping up with the all coronavirus related updates, this podcast will give you the latest news and what to expect at The Pantagraph in one place.

Music by Kai Engle.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

