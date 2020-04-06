You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
LISTEN: The Pantagraph daily coronavirus update for Monday
0 comments

LISTEN: The Pantagraph daily coronavirus update for Monday

040420-blm-loc-8virusjesus

Shannon Masters, 803 N. Morris Ave., looks for areas to darken the charcoal portrait of Jesus Christ she drew on her driveway during the coronavirus quarantine, Friday, April 3, 2020. Because she is unable to fix the image to her driveway, it will have to be maintained for the image to last.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The news about the coronavirus pandemic is changing daily, and we’ll help guide you through it.

As the COVID-19 situation evolves, we want to make sure you are staying up to date with the latest news. During these difficult times, you may feel you're inundated with information. Navigating the news may seem like a daunting task. Keeping up with the all coronavirus related updates, this podcast will give you the latest news and what to expect at The Pantagraph in one place.

Music by Kai Engle.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+4
The hunt must go on: COVID-19 changes Easter plans
Local News

The hunt must go on: COVID-19 changes Easter plans

Most Easter egg hunts around Central Illinois were canceled because of the shelter-in-place order imposed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. One neighborhood has revamped its annual event so children can still participate in a modified version.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News