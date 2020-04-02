You are the owner of this article.
LISTEN: The Pantagraph Daily Coronavirus Update for Thursday
LISTEN: The Pantagraph Daily Coronavirus Update for Thursday

An electronic sign advertising free coronavirus testing welcomes people to the testing site set up by the Illinois National Guard on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.  The project is a joint effort with the Illinois Department of Public Health.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The news about the coronavirus pandemic is changing daily, and we’ll help guide you through it.

As the COVID-19 situation evolves, we want to make sure you are staying up to date with the latest news. During these difficult times, you may feel you're inundated with information. Navigating the news may seem like a daunting task. Keeping up with the all coronavirus related updates, this podcast will give you the latest news and what to expect at The Pantagraph in one place.

Music by Kai Engle.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Concerned about COVID-19?

DeWitt, Piatt counties record first COVID-19 cases
DeWitt, Piatt counties record first COVID-19 cases

Two Central Illinois counties reported their first official cases of the coronavirus Thursday. David Remmert, of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department said a 52-year-old female from DeWitt County and a 22-year-old female from Piatt County tested positive.

