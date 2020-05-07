You are the owner of this article.
LISTEN: The Pantagraph daily coronavirus update for Thursday
LISTEN: The Pantagraph daily coronavirus update for Thursday

Dr. Vicken Chalian, a urologist, works Tuesday in an operating room at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal. Elective surgeries will resume at Illinois hospitals beginning Monday after being halted in March because of the COVID-19 outbreak. "We have a long list of patients who are anxiously awaiting to get their surgery done ... we're excited to get back to work," Chalian said.

BLOOMINGTON — The news about the coronavirus pandemic is changing daily, and we’ll help guide you through it.

As the COVID-19 situation evolves, we want to make sure you are staying up to date with the latest news. During these difficult times, you may feel you're inundated with information. Navigating the news may seem like a daunting task. Keeping up with the all coronavirus related updates, this podcast will give you the latest news and what to expect at The Pantagraph in one place.

Music by Kai Engle.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Concerned about COVID-19?

